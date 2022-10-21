Area Services

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Andrews — Barton Joseph, Jr.; 2 p.m. Oct. 23 memorial service, Master Gardeners Demonstration Gardens at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, Longview. 

Rider — Linda Lee; 11 a.m. Oct. 28 funeral, Columbia Heights Assembly of God, 3609 Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Committal service held 12:45 p.m. Oct. 31 at Willamette National Cemetery, 1800 S.E. Mount Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, Oregon.

