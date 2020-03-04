TODAY

Aheren – Annette Louise, 12pm to 3pm, Celebration of life will be held at the Eagles in Castle Rock.

FRIDAY

Link – Rita Jo, 11 a.m., Celebration of life, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview, reception to follow. Rosary offered prior to the celebration at 10:30 a.m.

Pattison - Cindy L., 3:00 p.m., Memorial service at Columbia Funeral Service Chapel.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Stroud – Sharon Lee, 1 p.m. Graveside at Green Hill

SATURDAY

Aasen – Jon, A celebration of life 4:30 p.m. at the Long Beach Elks (110 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, Wash. 98631). Family and friends are welcome.

Holter – Keith Galen, Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Faith Family Christian Center, 2203 38th Ave, Longview. Potluck and jam session immediately following service.

Lawrence - Thomas Henry, Celebration of Life at 1:00 P.M. at Columbia Funeral Service Chapel

Massey – Donna, Celebration of life and potluck 12pm at the ILWU (Longshoreman Hall) located at 617 14th Ave. Longview.

To plant a tree in memory of Area Services as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.