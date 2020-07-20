Area Services
0 entries

Area Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FRIDAY

Pyle – Russel H., A private graveside service at 1:00 in Aurora, OR.

SATURDAY

Barnes – Charles Olin Jr., Memorial Service, 1 pm at Faith Family Christian Center. (2203 38th Ave Longview).

SUNDAY

Finkas – Richard “Larry”, Celebration of Life, 2 pm at 1431 State Route 506 Vader.

MONDAY

Anderson – Mary Jo “Pilat”, Small Graveside Service, 2 pm at Cedar Lawns in Redmond, WA 7200 180th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052. (With social distancing and masks).

To plant a tree in memory of Area Services as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News