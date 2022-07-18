 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Services

  • 0

Eddington — Anna; 1 p.m. Aug. 14 celebration of life.

Palmer — Debra Marie; 11 a.m. July  29 memorial service, St. Rose Catholic Church, 2571 Nichols Blvd, Longview.. A reception with refreshments at the Parish Hall (across the street) will follow the service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Try these cooking tips to get inspired after a long work day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News