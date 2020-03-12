Area Services
FRIDAY

Hicks – Stanley, 1:00 P.M. A Memorial service and Celebration of Life at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. There will be a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.

SATURDAY

Cain – Marcia, 12 p.m. A celebration of life gathering and potluck in the Garden Room of Calvary Community Church.

Lee – Betty, 1 p.m. Memorial Service at McClelland Arts Center

Lien – Teresa Louise, 1 p.m. Memorial Services at the Vader Assembly of God Church Annex in Vader, WA.

MONDAY

Reynolds — Eleanor M., 12 p.m. Memorial Service at Steele Chapel

