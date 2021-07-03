Area Services

 Skip to main content
Rea — Darlene T.; 11 a.m., Aug. 28, St Rose Catholic Church, 2571 Nichols Blvd., Longview; luncheon to follow at McClelland Arts Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview.

Stewart —Joseph (Joe); 1 p.m. July 6, Joe Stewart Track at Kelso High School, Kelso.

Witham — John Herbert; noon July 9, Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. Burial at 2 p.m. July 9 at Green Mountain Cemetery, Rainier, Ore.

