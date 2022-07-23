 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Services

Johanson — Brook Thomas; 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Rainier Eagles, 109 West A St., Rainier.

Tucker — Leonard "Dale"; 11 a.m. July 30 celebration of life, Omega Funeral & Cremation Services, 223 S.E. 122nd Ave., Portland.

