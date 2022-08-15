Area Services:

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mitchell- Marianne. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 27, 2022 at 11am at Stella Lutheran Chapel (124 Sherman Rd, Longview, WA). Lunch to follow. Memorial contributions may be made The Lutheran Church Madison (9 Britton Lane, Madison, CT 06443) or the Stella Lutheran Chapel.

