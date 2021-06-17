Area Services

 Skip to main content
Basso — Alan; 2 p.m., June 26 Celebration of Life, Port of Kalama Amphitheater.

Vincent — Chad Randall; 1 p.m. June 26, Grace Lutheran Church, Longview. Reception to follow. After reception a celebration at Camelot Mobile Home Park. 

