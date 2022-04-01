Area Services

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holliday — Cindy, Pam and Tim; 11 a.m. April 9 funeral service, Columbia Funeral Home, 1105 Maple St., Longview. 

Sorg — Joe; 11 a.m. April 9 funeral service, Columbia Funeral Home, 1105 Maple St., Longview. 

