Area Services

Grendon — John P. "Pat"; 2 p.m. service March 12, Trinity Lutheran Church; reception to follow.

Mitchell — Billy Edwin; 10 a.m-4:30 p.m. viewing Feb. 18 at Columbia Funeral Home. A graveside service takes place at 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kelso. Columbia Funeral Service. 

