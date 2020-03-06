Area Services
Aasen – Jon, A celebration of life 4:30 p.m. at the Long Beach Elks (110 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, WA 98631). Family and friends are welcome.

Holter – Keith Galen, Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Faith Family Christian Center, 2203 38th Ave, Longview WA. Potluck and jam session immediately following service.

Lawrence - Thomas Henry, Celebration of Life at 1:00 P.M. at Columbia Funeral Service Chapel

Massey – Donna, Celebration of life and potluck 12pm at the ILWU (Longshoreman Hall) located at 617 14th Ave. Longview WA.

