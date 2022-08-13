 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Services:

Corkrum- David D. Celebration of Life, 3:00pm, August 19, 2022 at Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church (206 Cowlitz Way, Kelso, WA).

White- Harold "Chub". Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Sunday, August 21 at Longview Moose Lodge.

