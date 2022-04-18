 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Services

  • 0

Bailey — Dan "Coach"; 2 p.m. June 26 celebration of life, Rister Stadium at Kelso High School, Kelso.

Barrick — Doris; 10 a.m. April 30 service, Tim Wa Estates recreation hall, 1965 West Side Highway, Kelso.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch out! These invasive trees smell like rotting fish and kill plants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News