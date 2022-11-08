Area Services:
Brent- Arnold Leonard. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 from 10:00-4:30, and Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 10:00-1:45 at Columbia Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held at Rose Valley Cemetery on November 14, 2022 at 11:00am.
Gregg- Jerome "Jerry" Carl. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.
Lorimor- Gary Kim. Military service to be held on November 10 at 2:30PM at Willamette National Cemetery (11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd. Portland, OR 97086-6937) AND a Memorial Service will be held on November 15 @11AM at St. Josephs Catholic Church (400 S Andresen Rd. Vancouver, WA 98661)
