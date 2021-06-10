Area Services

Hale II — Kevin; 3 p.m. June 13 funeral service, Mount St. Helens Room at Cowlitz Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Celebration of life to follow. Procession at 2:15 p.m. from Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home, 301 Cowlitz Way, Kelso, to the Cowlitz County Event Center.