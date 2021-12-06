 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Services

  • 0

Coates — Thomas James, 79; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. viewing Dec. 9, Columbia Funeral Service. 

Weller — Sally Marie Scott. Viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Columbia Funeral Service. Service at 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at Alston Corner Assembly of God Church, followed by a graveside service at Green Mountain Cemetery, Rainier.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WhatsApp introduces new options for disappearing messages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News