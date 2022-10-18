Area Services

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Andrews — Barton Joseph, Jr.; 2 p.m. Oct. 23 memorial service, Master Gardeners Demonstration Gardens at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, Longview. 

Hendrickson — Margaret; 1 p.m. Oct. 21 service, Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Scott — Mary; 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 viewing at Groulx Family Mortuary in Rainier followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service at Woodbine Cemetery in Rainier.

