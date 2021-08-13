Area Services

 Skip to main content
Basset — Pamela Jane Brown, 72, died Oct 8, 2020.

Chapman — Frederick "Rick" Eugene, 70 died Aug. 9, 2020.

Griebel — Paula Jean Brown, 76, died July 16, 2021.

A memorial service will be held for all three at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Faith Family Christian Center, 38th Avenue Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. 

