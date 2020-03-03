Area Services
Schulze — Vel, 1 p.m., Celebration of life at the Kelso Elks. Potluck lunch. Please bring a favorite dish if you would like to.

THURSDAY

Aheren — Annette Louise, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Celebration of life will be held at the Eagles in Castle Rock.

FRIDAY

Link — Rita Jo, 11 a.m., Celebration of life, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview, reception to follow. Rosary offered prior to the celebration at 10:30 a.m.

Pattison — Cindy L., 3:00 p.m., Memorial service at Columbia Funeral Service Chapel.

Stroud — Sharon Lee, 1 p.m. Graveside at Green Hill

SATURDAY

Aasen — Jon, A celebration of life 4:30 p.m. at the Long Beach Elks (110 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, WA 98631). Family and friends are welcome.

Holter — Keith Galen, Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Faith Family Christian Center, 2203 38th Ave, Longview WA. Potluck and jam session immediately following service.

Lawrence — Thomas Henry, Celebration of Life at 1:00 P.M. at Columbia Funeral Service Chapel.

Massey — Donna, Celebration of life and potluck 12pm at the ILWU (Longshore Hall) located at 617 14th Ave., Longview.

