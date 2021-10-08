Area Service

 Skip to main content
Morvee — Sharon A.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12 viewing,  Columbia Funeral Service. Memorial service at 11  a.m. Oct. 16 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,  1721 30th Ave., Longview.

