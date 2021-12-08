Area Service

 Skip to main content
Weller — Sally Marie; viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10, Columbia Funeral Service. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at Alston Corner Assembly of God with a graveside service afterward at Green Mountain Cemetery. 

