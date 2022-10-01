Area Service

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Manchester — Marilyn J.; 11 a.m. Oct. 8 memorial service with Pastor Dave Ness officiating, Longview Church of the Nazarene, 814 15th Ave., Longview. Marilyn Manchester was laid to rest Sept. 16, 2022, at Longview Memorial Park.

