Area Service

Maitland, Jr. — William (Bill) Govan; 1-6 p.m. celebration of life, The Red Barn Woodland, 1605 Caples Road, Woodland. Bill specifically requested “No depressing colors!” Please wear bright or pastel colors in honor of him.

