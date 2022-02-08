 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Service

  • 0

Van Fleet — Sharon M.; 3 p.m. service Feb. 10, Longview Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to take screenshots on any device

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News