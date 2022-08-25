 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Service

  • 0

Newingham — Norbert W.; 1 p.m. graveside service Aug. 30, Green Hills Funeral Home. Visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 30. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Northwest Kidney Foundation.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Heard of 'worldschooling?' Why many parents are trying this trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News