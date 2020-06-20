× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 5, 1931—June 11, 2020

Sarah (Betty) Elizabeth McLaughlin Lindsley was born May 5, 1931 in Birch Tree, Mo. She died June 11, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Betty was the daughter of Ruby (Dunnagan) and John Cornelius McLaughlin. When she was 12, her mother brought Betty and her sisters from Missouri to Warrenton, OR. She attended Warrenton schools. While working as an usher at Astoria’s Liberty Theater, she met Robert Lawrence Lindsley and they were married July 9, 1948 in Clatsop County, OR.

Betty and Bob had a son and daughter, John and Theresa, and the family lived in the Warrenton/Astoria area, then Duarte, CA before moving to Longview, WA in 1962. She worked at the Longview Montgomery Wards department store in the 1960s.

Together Betty and Bob enjoyed playing cards, dancing, traveling, bowling, playing golf and serving at Longview Elks and then Kelso/Longview Elks Lodges. Devoted and proud grandparents, they attended many concerts, plays, dance recitals, sporting events and graduations to support their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.