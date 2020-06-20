May 5, 1931—June 11, 2020
Sarah (Betty) Elizabeth McLaughlin Lindsley was born May 5, 1931 in Birch Tree, Mo. She died June 11, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Betty was the daughter of Ruby (Dunnagan) and John Cornelius McLaughlin. When she was 12, her mother brought Betty and her sisters from Missouri to Warrenton, OR. She attended Warrenton schools. While working as an usher at Astoria’s Liberty Theater, she met Robert Lawrence Lindsley and they were married July 9, 1948 in Clatsop County, OR.
Betty and Bob had a son and daughter, John and Theresa, and the family lived in the Warrenton/Astoria area, then Duarte, CA before moving to Longview, WA in 1962. She worked at the Longview Montgomery Wards department store in the 1960s.
Together Betty and Bob enjoyed playing cards, dancing, traveling, bowling, playing golf and serving at Longview Elks and then Kelso/Longview Elks Lodges. Devoted and proud grandparents, they attended many concerts, plays, dance recitals, sporting events and graduations to support their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty was a very active B.P.O. Elks member. Initiated in 1995, she was elected Exalted Ruler of Kelso/Longview Lodge #1482 in 1999-2000, served as district deputy in 2002-03 and was selected as Lodge Elk of the Year in 2004-05. Up until a week before her death, she was still coaching the lodge ritual team.
When Bob died in 2005, they had been married for 57 years. She missed him every day. She stayed busy and continued to enjoy playing golf and helping new golfers. She also enjoyed holidays, cooking, and gardening as well as spending time with her family and her Elks brothers and sisters across the state.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Glenn McLaughlin and James Carl McLaughlin and her sister, Violet Teague Martinez. She is survived by her son, John (Catharine) of Eugene, OR and daughter, Theresa Swanson (Raymond) of Longview, WA; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; her brother, Bert Eugene McLaughlin of Clovis, CA; her sisters, Anna Pearl Waters of Chesapeake, VA and Loveda Hartwig Sass; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Steele Chapel and Longview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Washington State Elks Association “Tall Elks” Childrens Therapy Program, PO Box 110760, Tacoma WA, 98411 or Community Home Health and Hospice, 1035 11th Ave. Longview, WA 98632.
