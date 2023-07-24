Sara Colleen Bjorset Hamilton passed away on June 30, 2023, 10 days after her 96th birthday, surrounded by her family at home. Sara was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon on June 20, 1927, to parents Georg and Dorris, joining big sister and best friend Dorris. Nothing was more important to Sara than her family. She is survived by her daughters Sally, Susan (Doug) and Anne (Jim), her beloved grandchildren, Susan, Darcy, Gerald, Julie, Hamilton, Trista, Sheila, Madeline, Mary Beth, Molly, Benjamin, and Sara, her great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her special goddaughter Amy. Sara was preceded in death by her beloved husband Lynn Hamilton, son Bob, grandson David, infant grandson Phillip, son-in-law Dean, daughter-in-law Share, and her parents and sister.

Sara graduated from the University of Oregon where she met her husband Lynn. After Lynn attended medical school in Portland they settled in Longview in 1954, where they raised their four children and forged wonderful friendships. Sara was a lifelong learner; she graduated from nursing school in her forties and went on to work for many years as a RN. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for over 60 years, where she volunteered in many roles including on Vestry in her 80’s. She was a founding member of her PEO chapter and greatly appreciated this group of friends. Sara will be remembered for her incredible thoughtfulness, wit, acceptance, and generosity.

A role she truly excelled in was that of “Grandma”. Her grandchildren treasured their visits to Grandma Sara’s home on Louisiana Street where they would cook special foods, pick blueberries together in her garden, take trips to the library and candy store, and play many rounds of “Sorry” (Sara was a fierce competitor and rarely lost!). These visits continued after she moved to Canterbury Park 9 years ago. Sara had a wonderful community of friends at Canterbury Park, and she felt such appreciation for all who worked there. As her vision declined from macular degeneration, Sandra from the Longview Public Library Outreach Program delivered large print books and later books on CD to Sara, which were a great source of joy and knowledge.

Her family is grateful for the wonderful care she received from the cardiac and ICU staff at St. John Medical Center, including Dr. Edwin Marrero, Dr. Shashima Nakahara, and Dr. James Suero, and that she was able to go home with Peace Health Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in memory of Sara to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church or to the Longview Public Library Foundation for the Senior Outreach Program. Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 22nd at 2:00 PM at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Avenue, Longview, WA 98632. Service will be livestreamed at https://www.sslv.org/live/