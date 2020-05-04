Sandra Lee Hanson passed away Friday May 1st 2020 peacefully in her sleep at her home in Longview, WA. Sandi was born December 5th 1939 in Reno, NV to Arthur & Verla Schultz. Sandi was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Marlyn Hanson. Sandi was a longtime pillar in the community. Sandi worked as a waitressocktail waitress early in her career eventually excelling her way up to becoming the Business Agent for the Waitresses, Cocktail Waitresses and Bartenders Union in Longview, WA & Vancouver, WA. Memorial donations may be made to the Longview Hospice in Sandi’s memory.