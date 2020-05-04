Sandra Lee Hanson
December 5, 1939—May 1, 2020

Sandra Lee Hanson passed away Friday May 1st 2020 peacefully in her sleep at her home in Longview, WA. Sandi was born December 5th 1939 in Reno, NV to Arthur & Verla Schultz. Sandi was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Marlyn Hanson. Sandi was a longtime pillar in the community. Sandi worked as a waitressocktail waitress early in her career eventually excelling her way up to becoming the Business Agent for the Waitresses, Cocktail Waitresses and Bartenders Union in Longview, WA & Vancouver, WA. Memorial donations may be made to the Longview Hospice in Sandi’s memory.

