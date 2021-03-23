Sandra Lee Hamilton

October 26, 1944—March 5, 2021
Sandy moved to Longview in 1945. She graduated from R.A. Long in 1963 where she met the love of her life Wayne Hamilton. They married on her 18th birthday. When Wayne was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 36, Sandy decided to go to nursing school in anticipation of taking care of him. She worked as a nurse at St John Medical Center, retiring in 1996.
Sandy was very active in her church, Trinity Lutheran, before Wayne passed in 2017.
She is survived by her four children, David, Lorin, Cindy and Corry. Along with ten grandchildren, her sister Susan and caregiver Tori.
Sandy was an inspiration to all who were close to her and her legacy will live on for generations to come.
A private family service was held on March 12, 2021.
Sandy will be missed but forever in our hearts.
