Sandra Felton

February 21, 1947—July 4, 2020

Sandra Lorene Felton passed away on July 4, 2020, at the age of 73. She was born on February 21, 1947 in Portland, Oregon to Arthur and Lorene (Buck) Cole.

Sandra graduated from St. Helens High School in 1966. She met the love of her life, Allen Felton, in 1967. They were married on June 11, 1968 in Miami, Oklahoma. Sandra and Al just recently celebrated their 52nd Anniversary.

Sandra worked many years at Wilcox & Flegel as an Office Manager while living in St. Helens, Oregon. The family moved to Texas for a few years before moving to Longview, Wash.; where she started a daycare out of her home. In 2001, Sandra became the Office Manager for Feltons’ Heating & Cooling in Longview until her Semi-Retirement in 2017.

Sandra loved going to garage sales and Goodwill’s to add to her collection of glassware, bears and pinecones. She enjoyed going camping and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Sandra loved going to Astoria with Al to sit and watch the big ships come and go. She also loved baking. She was always making goodies to share with the employees at Feltons’ Heating & Cooling.