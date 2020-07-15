Sandra Felton

February 21, 1947—July 4, 2020
Sandra Lorene Felton passed away on July 4, 2020, at the age of 73. She was born on February 21, 1947 in Portland, Oregon to Arthur and Lorene (Buck) Cole.
Sandra graduated from St. Helens High School in 1966. She met the love of her life, Allen Felton, in 1967. They were married on June 11, 1968 in Miami, Oklahoma. Sandra and Al just recently celebrated their 52nd Anniversary.
Sandra worked many years at Wilcox & Flegel as an Office Manager while living in St. Helens, Oregon. The family moved to Texas for a few years before moving to Longview, Wash.; where she started a daycare out of her home. In 2001, Sandra became the Office Manager for Feltons’ Heating & Cooling in Longview until her Semi-Retirement in 2017.
Sandra loved going to garage sales and Goodwill’s to add to her collection of glassware, bears and pinecones. She enjoyed going camping and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Sandra loved going to Astoria with Al to sit and watch the big ships come and go. She also loved baking. She was always making goodies to share with the employees at Feltons’ Heating & Cooling.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Allen Felton, sons, William Gortler and Brian (Jacinda) Felton, daughter, Brenda (Shan) Cupp, grandchildren, Joey, Kimberly, Kenny, Shelby, Brandon, Tawny and Karli, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Sandra was preceded in death by both parents, brother, Dave Cole and sister, Carole Walton.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.