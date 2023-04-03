LONGVIEW—Sandra Evelyn Mohr (Kletsch) passed on December 7, 2022 in Vancouver, Washington at Ray Hickey Hospice House. She is survived by her sons, Curt Mohr of Vancouver, Washington and Todd Mohr of Queen Creek, Arizona; two granddaughters, Angela Plunkett, (Mohr) and Hayden Mohr; her two sisters, Margaret Kletsch and Linda Vermilye (Kletsch); and