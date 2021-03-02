Samuel (Sam) E. Tift, Sr.

February 8, 1929 — February 21, 2021

Sam was raised in the Rainier area and he raised his family (and extended family) in the Rainier area, Sam was preceded in death by wife Frances; and his parents and siblings Edna, Frank, Charlie, Tom and John.

He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local (701) for over 65 years (front end loader operator). He was very active in his community, Asst. Scout Master, Columbia Squares square dance club, Rainier Daze, Rainier Senior Center, West Rainier Diking District and many others.

He served active duty in the Air Force.

Sam is survived by his wife, Marily Tift at home; son Sam Tift Jr. (Jerry); daughter Lorna Smith (Tony) of Longview, Wash.; son Jim Tift (Debbie) of Rainier, Ore.; daughter Merry Palacios (Bob) of Portland, Ore.; stepson Bill Whitaker of Merlin, Ore.; stepdaughter Susie Mendez (Antonio) of Salem, Ore.; and 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Longview Hospice in his name.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Hudson Cemetery in Rainier, Ore.