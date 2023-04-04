Aug. 28, 1932—Mar. 25, 2023

LONGVIEW—Samuel L. Wells, of Longview, WA was born to Lester and Fanny Wells on August 28, 1932 in Laverne, Oklahoma. He passed away on March 25, 2023 in Longview WA. At the age of 90.

Sam married his life long love Dorothy McRann on October 8, 1953 in Toppenish WA. Sam and Dorothy were married for 67 years before Dorothy’s passing in 2020. Sam proudly served in United States Army and spent 21 months in Korea. Sam and Dorothy raised five children and Sam was a pulp and paper worker for the Weyerhaeuser company and retired after 33 and a half years.

For hobbies he liked farming, hunting and building whatever. In fact he built their log cabin home in Ryderwood. He was a member of the Cougar Squares square dance group in Vader, WA. He liked to travel, camp and ride horses when the kids were young.

Sam is survived by his three sons, Bob Wells and his wife Judy of Goldendale WA, Steve Wells of Toutle, WA, Mike Wells of Vader, WA, and his daughter Sandy Morris and her husband Bill of Chehalis, WA and a special Son in Law, Marvin Tryon and his wife Holly of Vader, WA. His sisters Lola Gardner and June Boget. He also has 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Evert, his Sisters Ida Duncan and Twila Peterson, his daughter Chris Tryon, and granddaughters Jennifer Wells and Karissa Morris.

Arrangements are under the care of the Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel in Toledo WA.

A 1:00 p.m. memorial service will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Jackson Prairie Church 4224 Jackson Hwy Chehalis WA. A potluck lunch reception will follow the service. An 11:00 a.m. graveside service will be held on Saturday April 8, 2023 at the Zillah Cemetery in Zillah, WA.