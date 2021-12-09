Sally Weller

Nov. 19, 1934 — Nov. 25, 2021

Sally lived a full 87 years. She passed away on Nov. 25, 2021. Sally last resided in Ocean Park, Washington. She was born in Cooks, Michigan, on Nov. 19, 1934, and made it to the Rainier in 1964. She attended school to become a CNA and worked at St. John’s Hospital for several years. She also worked at the Ilwaco Hospital for several years as well as at a few nursing homes. She retired in 1997.

Sally liked sewing, gardening, cooking, big family meals, going out to places where her brothers played music, shopping, being with family, visiting and drinking coffee. Sally was a fun loving lady who was a little “spunky,” but had a good heart and was a good sister to all of the family. She especially loved to see her grandchildren whenever they came to visit, it made her day.

Sally is survived by her husband, William Francis Weller, of Ocean Park, Washington; son Jack Scott of Ocean Park, Washington; granddaughters of Katie Kinley Ockmont, Pennsylvania, and Brittney Scott of Camas, Washington; grandsons Derek Scott (Samantha) of Rainier, Oregon, and Dane Scott of Rainier, Oregon; stepgranddaughter Lorrie Eaker (Bob) of Rainier, Oregon; stepsons Dan Weller of Ocean Park, Wasington, Jody Weller of Alaska, and Scott Weller of Rainier, Oregon; sisters Bernice Jamieson of Rainier, Oregon, and Lindy Stanhope of Longview, Washington; brothers John Boursaw (Kathy) of Arizona, Ted Boursaw (Ellen) of Rainier, Oregon, and Dan Boursaw (Patty) of Rainier, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred and Fern Boursaw; husband Tom Scott; son Randy Scott; stepson Ron Weller; and six brothers and two sisters.

There will be a service for Sally at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Alston’s Corner Assembly of God Church in Rainer. A viewing takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at Columbia Funeral Service in Longview, Washington.