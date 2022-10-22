June 10, 1929 — Sept 7, 2022

On September 7, 2022, our beloved Salliann Brill (Patterson) of Longview, went home to be with the Lord. Salliann was born June 10, 1929, in Long Beach, California. She moved to the property we know as Knott’s Berry Farm as a young girl. In her late teens, her mother, Ruth, moved her and her sister, Margie, to Kelso. In Kelso, Salliann would meet and marry Kenneth Brill. They were married 28 years and had three sons. Salliann looked forward to their annual trip to Southern California to visit her many relatives she was very close to. She spent many hours volunteering for school activities and at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

She was a member of the American Red Cross, the American Cancer Society, the Toastmasters Club, and the Yanketies. One of her greatest achievements was serving on the Longview School Board for three terms (12 years) and when urged by many to serve another term, she served an additional two years. While on the school board, she handed all three of her sons’ their diplomas. Salliann worked at Elmer’s Pancake House, the Kelso Elks, PeaceHealth, and retired from Medix Ambulance. She had a quick wit, great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. She will be remembered for her beautiful flower arrangements and Christmas wreaths.

She adored her dogs, over the years, and her chickens. Her life was a life well lived and she will remain in our hearts.

She is survived by her sons, Martin, Mark (Shellie), and Lyndon (Carla); as well as her seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Much thanks to the staff of the Walker House for their care the last few years of her life.

A celebration of Salliann’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at St. Rose Church, 2571 Nichols Blvd., Longview, with a light lunch to follow.