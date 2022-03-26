Ryan L. Shaw

Jan. 21, 1985 — March 10, 2022

Ryan Lee Shaw, 37, of Longview, Washington, passed away March 10, 2022, in an accident on Abernathy Creek in Cowlitz County.

He was born January 21, 1985, to Willie and Cherie Shaw of Olympia, Washington, and later moved to Longview, Washington, with his mother.

Ryan was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who loved bonfires, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. Ryan loved nothing more than traveling to the mountains for the view, atmosphere and solitude. He always was at peace in nature. Alongside for their adventures was his faithful sidekick, Max, a German shepherd/Husky mix. Ryan's huge heart, sense of humor, laugh and smile were treasured by his family and friends. Ryan was a Bible student and took comfort studying the Bible, knowing he would be reunited with his loved ones. (Revelations 21:3-4).

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, LeRoy “Sonny” and Charlotte Hegstad, of Puget Island, and Marie Annazetta Spencer.

He is survived by his faithful dog, Max; his parents, Cherie Shaw of Longview, Washington, and Willie (Mary) Shaw of Olympia Washington; his brother. Jason (Lindsey) Shaw of McKinney, Texas; his sister, Catrina (Denard) Sherman. of Seattle, Washington; a nephew and three nieces; and several cousins.

A memorial service will be held privately by the family in a place Ryan would have found special to him.