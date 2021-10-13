June 19, 1997 — Sept. 26, 2021
Ryan Alexander Cole, 24, passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2021. Ryan was born on June 19, 1997, to Cory and Adrianne in Longview, Washington.
Ryan spent the majority of his childhood in Kennewick, Washington, with his mother, where he enjoyed playing baseball coached by his then stepfather, Jeremy Jennings, who was a big part of his life growing up, and where he spent time being a part of the Tri-Cities Young Marines. He attended grade school at Sunset View Elementary and part of middle school at Dessert Hills Middle School in Kennewick.
He lived in Longview with his dad for a while, where he was able to be a part of the Lewis & Clark Young Marines. He attended eighth grade at Cascade Middle School, where he played football and was on the honor roll before returning to Kennewick to be back with his mom. He attended Kamiakin High School while he was there.
In 2016, Ryan moved back to Longview with his mom and siblings, where he lived until his passing. In 2017, he accomplished getting his GED through the local Goodwill program and was able to proudly walk with the Lower Columbia College graduating class with all of his family in attendance.
Ryan was a free spirit who loved adventure and was a bit of an adrenaline junkie, from the little boy who was fascinated with all things trains and loved putting pennies on the tracks with his great-grandparents to his best moment in life on his most recent birthday when he went skydiving for the first time — something that had been on his bucket list since he was a young boy. He has so many friends and always had a smile and word of encouragement for them. “Don’t give up on your dream.” One of his favorite things to do was playing video games with his siblings, cousins, and friends. He had a few different jobs, but was most recently employed at Heritage Construction. He was learning the trade and really finding his way, and he loved working for Randy Joslen, who made such a positive impression on him. He had a heart of gold and was fiercely loyal to his family, especially his loving mother, Adrianne. He was really growing into becoming a remarkably wonderful young man.
Ryan was preceded in death by his beloved great-grandparents, Art and Lucille LeBrun.
He is survived by his parents, Adrianne and Troy Hall, and Cory and Debbie Cole; siblings, Zachary and John (Kiauna) Cole, and Madison and Skyler Jennings; aunts and uncles, Kyle and Christin Cole, Kelli and Noah Hoffman, Erik and Tiffany Doyle, and Nikki and Doug Thompson; cousins, Jesse Thompson, Kyle Doyle Thompson, Dalin Doyle, Alexa (Ian) Little, Easton and Jaxson Cole, and Mason Hoffman; his grandparents, Terry and Cheryl Cole, Rhonda and Don Monares, and Nancy Randall; his great-grandparents, Donna Medlen and James and Clarice Hamer; along with many more friends and family who loved him dearly.
Cremation services were provided by Columbia Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021, in the ballroom of the Monticello Hotel.
