Ryan Alexander Cole

He lived in Longview with his dad for a while, where he was able to be a part of the Lewis & Clark Young Marines. He attended eighth grade at Cascade Middle School, where he played football and was on the honor roll before returning to Kennewick to be back with his mom. He attended Kamiakin High School while he was there.

Ryan was a free spirit who loved adventure and was a bit of an adrenaline junkie, from the little boy who was fascinated with all things trains and loved putting pennies on the tracks with his great-grandparents to his best moment in life on his most recent birthday when he went skydiving for the first time — something that had been on his bucket list since he was a young boy. He has so many friends and always had a smile and word of encouragement for them. “Don’t give up on your dream.” One of his favorite things to do was playing video games with his siblings, cousins, and friends. He had a few different jobs, but was most recently employed at Heritage Construction. He was learning the trade and really finding his way, and he loved working for Randy Joslen, who made such a positive impression on him. He had a heart of gold and was fiercely loyal to his family, especially his loving mother, Adrianne. He was really growing into becoming a remarkably wonderful young man.