LONGVIEW—Ruth passed away at her home on August 2, 2023, after a lengthy illness. She was born on March 31, 1931 in Dallas, SD to parents Adele and Daniel Mehner. She was the youngest of ten children. After finishing high school in Dallas, Ruth graduated from the Lutheran School of Nursing in 1953 with an RN degree. In 1955, she married Dennis Sieler and began work in hospitals in Burke, SD; Yankton, SD; Havre, MT; West point, NE; Aberdeen, WA; Pendleton, OR and completed her career after 25 years at St. John Hospital in Longview. Ruth was a long time member of Bethany Lutheran Church; Sweet Adelines and a volunteer at the local hospital.