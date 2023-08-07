Mar. 31, 1931—Aug. 2, 2023
LONGVIEW—Ruth passed away at her home on August 2, 2023, after a lengthy illness. She was born on March 31, 1931 in Dallas, SD to parents Adele and Daniel Mehner. She was the youngest of ten children. After finishing high school in Dallas, Ruth graduated from the Lutheran School of Nursing in 1953 with an RN degree. In 1955, she married Dennis Sieler and began work in hospitals in Burke, SD; Yankton, SD; Havre, MT; West point, NE; Aberdeen, WA; Pendleton, OR and completed her career after 25 years at St. John Hospital in Longview. Ruth was a long time member of Bethany Lutheran Church; Sweet Adelines and a volunteer at the local hospital.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years and two children, Thomas (Castle Rock, WA); Denise and husband Don Markley (Green Valley, AZ). In addition, four grandchildren-Nikole (Nick) Ogami; Tyler Markley; Cody (Danica) Sieler and Spencer (Brittany) Sieler. Also, six great grandchildren: Jordyn, Brooklyn, Emery, Ellis, Leilani and Marshall. Ruthie was a compassionate, conscientious, loving individual and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church (2900 Parkview Drive, Longview, WA) on August 12, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
