April 16, 2022

Ruth L. Williams, age 82, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at home in Castle Rock, Washington, surrounded by her loving family.

Ruth was born to Joseph and Pauline Bradley. After graduating from Toppenish High School, Ruth went on to attend Central Washington University. She met her future husband, Virgil (Frank) Williams, on a blind date and were happily married for 61 years.

Ruth was a talented seamstress, having made countless quilts to give away to comfort others and her very popular John Deere tractor shirts that Virgil proudly wore. Ruth loved to read, work on puzzles, watch the Seattle Mariners, go camping, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. Virgil and Ruth always planted a huge garden, for many years close to an acre in size. She would spend many hours preserving hundreds of jars of home-grown foods for her family and friends every year and baking her delicious cookies, pies, and “best-ever” fudge.

Ruth is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Virgil; their three children, Virgil (Kathleen) Williams III, Kathy (Brian) Everson, and Joe (Jannie) Williams; grandchildren: David, Megan, and Erin Everson, Alex and Garrett Jensen, and Katie and Emily Williams; her sister, Theresa Jacob; and brother-in-law, Roger Jacob; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Mom, we will miss you dearly every day, but look forward to the time we all will be together again. The family would like to express their gratitude to PeaceHealth Hospice for their loving care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions made to PeaceHealth Hospice or to a hospice care of choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.