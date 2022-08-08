Ruth Jean Young

She married her high school sweetheart, Tom Young, on July 19, 1949. They had three daughters. In 2003, Ruth and Tom moved to Washington state to be closer to family. In 2017, Ruth moved to Eugene again to be closer to family.

Ruth is survived by her sister, Barbara Mardesich of Cupertino, California; her brother-in-law, Jerry Young (Phyllis) of San Marco, California; her sister-in-law, Virginia Strout of Ukiah, California; as well as her three daughters, Janet Baker of Dublin, Ohio, Joan Barber of Kalama, Washington, and Lori Routauge (Darrel) of Eugene, Oregon. She also leaves six grandchildren, Kristi Moore (Stacy) of Dublin, Ohio; Casey Baker (Angela) of Portland, Oregon; Hannah Jo Lindsey (Mark) of Beaverton, Oregon; Erin Barber of Portland, Oregon; Brendan Hobbs (Katie) of Portland, Oregon; and Cami Hobbs of Fairbanks, Alaska. In addition, she leaves as seven great-grandchildren, Ruth Baker, Ruby Moore, Beatrix Baker, Harold Baker, George Baker, Annabelle Lindsey and Thomas Lindsey; and numerous nieces and nephews.