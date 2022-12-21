Jan. 30, 1936—Dec. 8, 2022

Longtime local resident, Ruth “Carol” Park, of Longview/Kelso passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Monticello Park at the age of 86.

Carol was born January 30, 1936, in Longview to Robert W. Hart and Adelaide M. (Lippy) Hart. She attended R. A. Long High School and graduated in 1955.

Carol married Ronald C. Park on July 22, 1955 in Longview. Ronnie predeceased Carol on March 25, 2003.

Carol worked as Clerk of the District Court for many years, retiring in 1985. She loved reading the newspaper daily, knitting, sewing, cooking and collecting recipes, going to the casino with her daughter, Cindy, the beach, clam digging, and time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her brother, 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and their families:

Brother: Tom (Cindy) Hart of Westminster, Colorado and their sons, Shane Hart, Seth (Dana) Hart, Kevin Steinmetz, and David Steinmetz.

Children: Cindy (Jim) Gray of Longview, Robert (Cherrie) Park of Pflugerville, Texas, and Stephanie (Evan) Sent of Bellevue, Washington.

Grandchildren: Gavin Gray, Ryan (Andie) Gray, Gennifer (Vance) Debes, Robbie (Hannah) Park, Adria (Julius) Gillmore, Kimberlee Park, Tyler (Emilee) Park, Catherine Sent, and Sean Sent.

Great-grandchildren: Colton Newman, Parker Debes, Holland Debes, Abigail Park, Eden Park, Harrison Park, Easton Park and Elias Park.

A celebration of life will be held in February of 2023.

Inurnment is at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens in Kelso.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute.