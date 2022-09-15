Ruth A Mancini-Turner

Oct. 25, 1931—Sept. 9, 2022

Ruth Mancini-Turner, 90, was born October 25, 1931, in Benton City, Washington to Howard Z. Meabon and Elsie (Paden) Meabon. She held a Master’s degree from Central Washington College of Education (now CWU), and taught secretarial sciences at Lower Columbia College from Sept. 1967, to Dec. 1991, teaching hundreds of students typing, shorthand, office machines, and early versions of word processing and database computer programs.

She met her future husband, John D. Mancini of Clarksburg, West Virginia, while both were teaching at Evangel College in Springfield, Missouri, marrying in 1958 in Ellensburg, Washington and moving to Longview in 1966. After his death, she married the Rev. John G. Turner of Longview in 1995. They were married until his death in 2014.

Ruth enjoyed teaching, music and singing, baking, travel, church activities, meeting her friends for breakfast, and her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her eight siblings.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Denise Mancini of Washougal, Washington; her daughter, Rosemary Mancini of Bonney Lake, Washington; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.