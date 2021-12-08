Feb. 20, 1957 — Nov. 15, 2021

Russell Lee Allen of Castle Rock, Washington, passed away on November 15, 2021 at the age of 64.

Russell was born in Tempe, Arizona, on February 20, 1957, to Rodney and Mary (Phillips) Allen. The family settled in San Joaquin, California, where he meet his wife, Flora (Niven) Allen and they raised their three sons, Jeffery, Rodney and Scott. The family moved to Washington and settled in Castle Rock, Washington.

Russell worked 23 years as an agriculture farm supervisor in California, changing his career to mill wright when moving to Washington. Russell worked for Interstate Industrial Services at the time of his passing.

Russell could be best described as a “big bear.” He loved visiting and people were drawn to him. He was willing to help anyone who needed it. Russell loved to build and was a skilled craftsman, especially with wood. Their home is filled with his handiwork. He admired John Wayne and loved to collect memorabilia, as well as rhino and deer statues. Russell loved the outdoors, camping and hunting.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Rodney and Mary Allen, of Kerman California. He is survived by his wife, Flora (Niven) Allen; children Jeffery, Rodney, Scott and Monika; grandchildren Anthony, Matthew, Kailyn, Kaden, Kameron and Maleah; brothers Randy, Ronnie (Tammy) and Rex; sisters Linda, Debbie, Cindy and Rea; and many nieces and nephews. Russell was the heart of the Allen family and is dearly missed.

A celebration of his life will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 11, at Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview. Arrangements are in the care of Hubbard Funeral Home in Castle Rock.