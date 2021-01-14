Russell K. Reid

October 26, 1929—January, 12,2021

Russell Kenneth Reid , 91, of Woodland, formerly of Longview, passed away peacefully January 12, at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver.

He was born October 26, 1929 to Frank and Ethel Reid. He worked as a surveyor for the US government beginning at the early age of 16, before being drafted into the US Army. After serving, he came home to join the family logging business where he remained for the next thirty plus years.

A hard working man of few words, he loved the outdoors most and was an avid fly fisherman. Many a winter steelhead would not live to tell that tale!

He is survived by two daughters, Lori (Jay) Smith of Woodland and Sandy Schoenhals of Kelowna BC. One granddaughter and his BFF, Misti ( Randy) Mitsche of McMinnville Ore., Grandsons Jari and Brian Schoenhals of BC and Michael Wesley of Longview, a sister Betty (Frank) Benson of Longview Wash., plus seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sweet wife of 61 years Berdie, son Cliff Wesley and brothers Gilbert, Lloyd and Bruce plus a sister Jean.

As per his request no service will be held.