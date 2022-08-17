Russell Dillen Ozment

April 20, 1035-August 7, 2022

Russell Ozment was born April 20, 1935 in Longview, WA to H.D. Ozment and Pearl Kindberg Ozment. In 1936, the family moved from Grays River, WA to the Elochoman Valley, Cathlmaet, WA. The family operated Riviera Jersey Farm, raising beautiful cattle. Russell had much success showing his cattle as a 4-H Club member at local, district and state fairs and was named Washington State’s top 4-H dairy club member.

Russell graduated from Wahkiakum High School in 1953 where he was Student Body President. Following graduation, he spent some time working on the family farm before enlisting in the USAF where he served from 1957-1960. In 1959, he was named Airman of the year; that same year he married Mareeta Francis Leslie. Together they had two sons, David and Leslie.

On the urging of his superiors, he prepared to enter Officers Candidate School when his father suddenly passed away. The call of the farm was too much to resist. Therefore, upon his discharge, he brought his new family home to the farm in Cathlamet, where with his brother Ron, and Mother purchased the two farms adjoining the home farm. Building on what their parents started, they developed their herd of registered Jersey cattle to national prominence.

Russell was a member of the American Jersey Cattle Assn., and served on many boards and committees including Wahkiakum Co. first Board of Equalization, Wahkiakum PUD commissioner, Clark, Cowlitz, Wahkiakum FAS committee, Cowlitz, Wahkiakum FHA committee, Pacific International Livestock Exposition Board of Trustees, and Mayflower Farms Dairy Cooperative Board of Directors.

Russell’s wife Mareeta passed away suddenly, leaving him with two young sons. Fortunately, his mother was there to help with the care of the boys. Later he met Dianne Davis, his youngest son’s third grade teacher, and the following year they married, merging their families. Russell gained another son, Todd Davis.

Russell and Dianne were very active in the Cathlamet Congregational United Church of Christ. Russell served many years in the office of Moderator, and Trustee. He was elected to the Pacific N.W. Committee of Ministry.

Russell loved all sports and was a big fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Gonzaga basketball. He played on the 10th Air Force Championship basketball team. He and Dianne enjoyed following son Les through his basketball career from high school to LCC and on to Whitworth University. He and Dianne were Lower Columbia College Booster club supporters for over 30 years.

Russell dearly loved the Lord and diligently served Him for most of his adult life. He felt God had blessed him in his life far beyond his natural ability. He felt so fortunate to have his brother Ron as a partner in their farming enterprise for over 40 years. He loved family get-togethers and was proud of every family member. While he was no longer engaged in farming, he still maintained a fierce love for the dairy industry and especially the Jersey cow.

He and Dianne made many trips to MN and WI, always driving and enjoying every mile, especially the farmland of our beautiful country. Russell spent his later years as caregiver for his loving Dianne until her passing in 2016.

Russell resided at Canterbury Inn in Longview the last 14 months where he expressed his appreciation for staff and the facility daily. Likewise, he felt blessed for the care and friendship provided by Peace Health Hospice staff.

Russell is survived by his three sons, Todd Davis (Marnie) of Cathlamet, David Ozment (Gary) of Yelm, and Les Ozment of Kalama; A granddaughter, Cherie Freeman; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and cousins.

A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Friday, August 26 at Longview Presbyterian Church. Private burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Cathlamet. Dowling Funeral Home of Cathlamet is in charge of arrangements.