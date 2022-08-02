Russell Dean Cripe

Sept. 15, 1959—July 3, 2022

Russ passed away in Dasmarinas, Philippines. He was 62 years old. Born in Longview, Washington, to Christine Lily (Hammond) Cripe and Gerald Russell Cripe, Russ attended schools in Castle Rock and Kalama. Always enjoying the outdoors, he was active in Little League, fishing and hunting. Russ was happiest with his fishing pole on the banks of the Kalama or Columbia rivers.

Russ joined the Navy in 1977, and was based out of San Diego, California. Spending four years in the Navy, he was at sea on the USS Prairie. In 1978, he married his high school sweetheart, Kelly Anderson. They made their first home in San Diego.

Leaving the Navy in 1981, Russ and Kelly returned to Kalama where they raised their two children, Jason and Michelle. They would later divorce. Working for the Department of Fisheries and making a trip to work on fish processing ships in Alaska, kept Russ close to the outdoors. He later took trips to Yakutat, Alaska, to fish with his brother. Russ had a passion for his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He made trips to the Sturgis Bike Rally, and many trips around the Pacific Northwest.

In 2018, Russ married Anabelle Casiano in the Philippines. They made their home there.

Russ is survived by his wife, Anabelle, in the Philippines. His son, Jason Cripe and daughter, Michelle Romane (Adam) are in the local area. He also is survived by his father, Gerald Cripe (Karen); brothers, Dan Cripe (Julie); Randy Cripe (Dorothy); half-brother, Tom Rhodes; stepsister, Brenda Hause (Jerry); and stepbrother, Scott Dudonsky. Russ also leaves four grandchildren: Alaya and Spencer Cripe, Carter White, and Jackson Romane. Russ had many aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, and extended family in this area. Russ also leaves an extended family in the Philippines.

Preceding Russ in death was his mother, Christine Hammond; a nephew, Ben Cripe; and his grandparents, Rudy and Pearl Lane, and Melvin and Betty Cripe.

Russ was a kind and gentle man, with a friendly personality, and warm smile. He had many friends in the Pacific Northwest, as well as in the Philippines. He will be greatly missed, never forgotten.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Port of Kalama’s Rasmussen Park.