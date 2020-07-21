Russel H. Pyle
September 4, 1934—July 14, 2020
Russel H. Pyle, 85 of Kalama passed away July 14, 2020 at Salmon Creek Legacy Hospital due to complications of COVID 19.
He was Born September 4, 1934 in Westwood, Calif., to Jack and Martha Pyle.
Russ is survived by three children and their spouses, Charlotte and Raymond Keldsen of Watsonville, Calif., Amanda Pyle Hill of Portland Ore. and David and Carrie Pyle of Lake Oswego, Ore.; nine grandchildren, Travis, Chelsea and Chasta of Washington, Shelby Keldsen of Calif., Cassidy Hill of Calif., Alexandria, Juliana, Elisa and Miriah Pyle of Oregon. Two brothers and their spouses, Jack and Donna Pyle of Vancouver Wash., Ken and Paulette Pyle of Napa Idaho.
Nieces and Nephews, and his dear friends in Kalama.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernita Jane Pyle in 2011; his eldest child, Timothy Wayne Pyle in 1992; and his eldest grandchild, Joshua Russell Martinez, in 1990.
A private graveside service will be held July 24th at 1:00 in Aurora, Oregon.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.