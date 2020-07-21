× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Russel H. Pyle

September 4, 1934—July 14, 2020

Russel H. Pyle, 85 of Kalama passed away July 14, 2020 at Salmon Creek Legacy Hospital due to complications of COVID 19.

He was Born September 4, 1934 in Westwood, Calif., to Jack and Martha Pyle.

Russ is survived by three children and their spouses, Charlotte and Raymond Keldsen of Watsonville, Calif., Amanda Pyle Hill of Portland Ore. and David and Carrie Pyle of Lake Oswego, Ore.; nine grandchildren, Travis, Chelsea and Chasta of Washington, Shelby Keldsen of Calif., Cassidy Hill of Calif., Alexandria, Juliana, Elisa and Miriah Pyle of Oregon. Two brothers and their spouses, Jack and Donna Pyle of Vancouver Wash., Ken and Paulette Pyle of Napa Idaho.

Nieces and Nephews, and his dear friends in Kalama.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernita Jane Pyle in 2011; his eldest child, Timothy Wayne Pyle in 1992; and his eldest grandchild, Joshua Russell Martinez, in 1990.

A private graveside service will be held July 24th at 1:00 in Aurora, Oregon.

To plant a tree in memory of Russel Pyle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.