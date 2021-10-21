Feb. 1, 1939 — Aug. 20, 2021

Roy J. Settlemier was born on February 1, 1939, and passed away on August 20, 2021. Roy was one of nine children born to Rodney and Susanna Settlemier.

Roy lived in Castle Rock until January 2005. Roy was in the Marine Corps Reserves from 1960 to 1965. He worked in the Box Plant at Longview Fibre for 41 years, retiring on December 20, 2000. Roy and Donna have been members of Cowlitz Way Baptist Church since 1992.

Roy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Donna. He is the father of three children: Susanna Burchfield, James (Melanie) Settlemier, Robert (Summer) Setttlemier. Roy also had five bonus children: Carolyn (Haven) Polbinskas, Roy (Jeanne) Reser, Kenneth Reser, Judy (Steve) Jackson, and Mike (Jill) Reser. Roy has numerous grand- and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Roy also is survived by one brother, Sam Settlemier; and two sisters: Ruth Davis and Rose Irvine.

Family held his memorial on October 16.