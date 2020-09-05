Roy Daniel "Spyder" White

July 30, 1945—August 21, 2020
R. Daniel White passed away peacefully at home in Longview, Wash., on August 21, 2020. Dan was born July 30, 1945 in Longview to Willard and Laura White. He graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1963, attended Lower Columbia College, and received his B.A. in Education from Western Washington University in 1972.
“Spyder” was a gifted musician and creative songwriter. He played professionally as a keyboard player and vocalist for more than 3 decades, performing in several local and regional rock & roll bands including the popular 1960’s band “The Impacts” a.k.a. “The Impact Express”. He taught at Sylvan Learning Center for 15 years and enjoyed teaching private piano lessons at Korten’s music store. Music was Dan’s passion, but he was also an avid golfer, a loyal baseball fan, and persistent fisherman. He touched many lives through his music and his soft soul, collecting many friends along the way. We will miss his sharp wit and keen sense of humor.
Dan White was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Tom. He is survived by his sisters: Sandra Quigley (Richard) of Eugene, Ore; Jeanne McKinney of Vancouver, Wash: Lori Grendon (John) of Olympia, Wash.; and his sister-in-law MaryKay White of Eugene, Ore., and their families
A Celebration of Life will be held at a date TBD. Any memorial contributions should be made to the Marfan Foundation.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.